Cullinan Properties, Ltd. and The Levee District are partnering with The City of East Peoria and Fondulac District Library to host a pet supply drive in support of two local nonprofit pet rescue organizations. The drive, which runs from Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 29, will benefit TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter and The A.R.K. Humane Society.
Individuals can drop off donations in the East Peoria Civic Complex lobby at 401 W Washington St. Donation hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. There, donors can also enter a raffle to win a $25 gift card to The Levee District retailer or restaurant of their choice. One winner will be chosen each week.
Items requested by the organizations include:
- Canned kitten, cat and dog food
- Dry puppy food
- Dry cat and kitten food (Natural Balance, Nutro, Science Diet & Purina One)
- Specialty dry foods for special needs animals (grain free food, lamb and rice food)
- Clay cat litter
- Dog collars and harnesses
- Dog chew bones
- Dog toys
- Dog and cat treats
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Hand sanitizer
- Toilet bowl cleaner
- Clorox wipes
- Lysol disinfectant spray
- Garbage bags (13 gallon and 30 gallon with drawstrings, kitchen, heavy duty)
- Light bulbs
- Copy paper
- HP564 ink cartridges (black or tri-color)
- Legal pads
- 3-tab manila file folders
- 9 x 12 manila clasp envelopes
“For the second year, we are pleased to help facilitate pet supply donations to TAPS and The A.R.K. at The Levee District,” stated Anaise Berry, Director of Marketing and Communications at Cullinan Properties, Ltd. “Both organizations are essential in our area to rescuing and placing pets in loving homes. The Civic Complex drop off location at The Levee District is accessible and convenient, especially after making a stop for pet supplies at one of the area stores.”
