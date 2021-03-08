Central Primary School will be conducting kindergarten registration from March 1, 2021 through March 15, 2021. Your child must be five years of age by September 1, 2021 to be eligible for the 2021-2022 school year. The registration link can be found at www.central51.net. For questions or more information, please call the school at 444-3580.
Kindergarten screening will be conducted over two days in June. More information will be available at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.