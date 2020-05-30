Five Points Fridays, a series of free outdoor concerts, will present its inaugural show on June 5 with an acoustic performance by Aileeah Colgan.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, and the performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. The event will be held in the new Five Points Washington outdoor patio and adjacent parking lot area, located on the south end of the facility. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available once the gates open until the conclusion of the event.
Colgan has received recognition from Billboard Magazine, Country Rebel and Whiskey Riff. She was voted the top country act in the state of Illinois by the national Country Showdown talent competition and earned second place in the 2018 NASH Next midwest regional competition.
Colgan has shared the stage with a long list of major artists including Toby Keith, RaeLynn, Kane Brown, Rodney Atkins, Scotty McCreery and LoCash. She has also performed VIP pre-shows for Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Easton Corbin and others.
The performance is open and free to the public, and tickets are not required but, for planning purposes attendees are encouraged to indicate they will attend in the Facebook event listing on the Live at Five Points Facebook page. Limited seating and tables will be provided while adhering to social distancing guidelines, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The Five Points Fridays event is the first in a series of music performance events. The series is made possible by sponsorships from headline sponsor MTCO Communications; Live@Five sponsors Uftring Automotive, Washington Community Bank, Ameren Illinois, Trane, I Do Events, and Create A Scene; and silver sponsor Edward Jones – Nicole Miller Agency.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
The next event in the Five Points Fridays series is scheduled for June 19 with the Peoria duo Black Velvet featuring Billy Kocher and Ami Lynne. A full listing of events is available on the Live at Five Points Facebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
