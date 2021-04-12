The East Peoria Beautification Commission’s annual flower sale will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, or until sold out, May 1 at the Festival Building, 2200 E. Washington St.
Flowers available will be ageratum, alyssum, begonia, celosia, coleus, cosmos, dahlia, dianthus, dusty miller, gazania, hypoestes, impatiens, lobelia, marigold, petunia, portulaca, salvia, snapdragon, stocks and vinca. Lettuce, pepper and tomato plants will also be sold.
Price is $1.50 for a four-pack or $14 per flat, which consists of 12 four-packs. There is a limit of one flat per household.
The event is open to East Peoria residents only, as well as Sunnyland residents who live within the East Peoria city limit. Identification is required. For more information, visit www.cityofeastpeoria.com or call 698-5437.
