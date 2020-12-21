Beginning in spring 2021, Washington District Library (WDL) will undertake an interior renovation project in the Main Library. The purpose of the project is to replace and update furniture, flooring, and wall coverings that have been well-used by the public in the twelve years since the library was built; and to reconfigure the layout of the library’s furnishings to better serve the evolving needs of library patrons.
Because previous boards and directors have managed WDL’s finances so well, the cost of the refresh project will come entirely from the library’s reserves. No referendum will be issued and there will be no tax increase to cover the cost of the refresh project. As the planning stage comes to an end and a timeline for the project is finalized, WDL will provide details and examples of the changes in early 2021.
Questions about the project can be directed to WDL Director Lexie Walsh at lwalsh@washingtondl.org.
