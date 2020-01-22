The Washington Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for Washingtonian, Outstanding Business, and Business Beautification for 2019. Winners will be announced at the 61st Annual Washington Meet & Mingle to be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Five Points Washington. If you would like to nominate a business or individual for any of the top awards, or would like more information about the banquet, please contact the Chamber Office at 444-9921.
The Washingtonian Award: The Washingtonian award, established in 1961, recognizes one or more local residents for their service to the Washington Community. The nominee must have established residency in the 61571 zip code for at least five years (but need not presently live in the 61571 zip code); and have contributed to the welfare of the community outside of their business profession. The winner of the Washingtonian Award will be an individual with a history of unselfish service and commitment to the community. A commemorative award will be presented to the winner. Entry deadline is January 31, 2020.
The Outstanding Business Award: The award will be presented to the business with a proven record of growth and business ethics. A commemorative award will be presented to the winner. The business must have been in operation in the Washington area (61571 zip code) for at least three years. The business must have demonstrated integrity and ethics in business and community dealings. The business should have a track record of growth in sales and/or job creation. The business must be a member of the Washington Chamber of Commerce in good standing. Clients and customers are encouraged to nominate a deserving business. Entry deadline is January 31, 2020.
The Business Beautification Award: This award is presented for outside improvements to a Commercial/Industrial Property, which adds to the neighborhood’s beauty and community pride. A commemorative award will be presented to the winner. Entries will be judged by their overall contribution to beautification of the local neighborhood and the Washington community. Entries must be properties located in the Washington area (61571 zip code). Business must be a member of the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Entry forms must include before and after photos. Please include the dates project was started and completed. Work must be completed in 2018 or 2019. (This award is to be given at the discretion of the Washington Day Banquet Committee. The award may or may not be given annually.) Entry deadline is January 31, 2020.
All entries should be dropped off to Washington Chamber of Commerce, 105 S. Spruce Street, Washington, IL 61571 or mailed to Washington Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 262, Washington, IL 61571. You can also have a form e-mailed to you by emailing info@washingtoncoc.com. Forms can also be found on our website, www.washingtoncoc.com.
