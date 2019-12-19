People’s Choice Holiday Movie
Washington District Library will host a holiday movie Wednesday, December 18 at 6 p.m. in the Main Library. Patron votes have been tallied and they will be showing a 1990 PG-rated family favorite in which an eight-year-old boy played by Macaulay Culkin must protect his home from burglars during Christmas vacation. Pizza, popcorn and drinks will be provided.
Electronic Devices: How to Choose and Use Them
Washington District Library will host “Electronic Devices: How to Choose and Use Them” Thursday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. They will cover all your questions about tablets and smartphones!
Teen/Tween Afternoon Holiday Movie
Washington District Library will host a Teen/Tween Afternoon Movie, Friday, December 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Celebrate the end of the semester with an afternoon holiday movie! They will have several options to vote on. Popcorn provided! For ages 9-18.
