The Washington Chamber of Commerce, along with other community entities and officials, invite the public to a Good Neighbor Days Summer! While the typical community festival will not be taking place, they hope you will join them throughout the summer for your favorite Good Neighbor Days events!
“While we aren’t able to hold the festival as expected, we are eager to get back to some of our favorite parts of Good Neighbor Days all summer long!” said Chevie Kriete, Chamber Director, “We are partnering with other community events and organizations to still have some of our events happen. And we are continuing to work to see how we can fit more events in as summer approaches.”
The decision was not an easy one to make. The Festival would typically be held in just six weeks; however, there are still phases that the state needs to move through in order to host a traditional festival. The unknowns, the safety of the community, volunteers and the burden placed on the business community were all considered. The event takes support from the Washington Chamber of Commerce staff, a large committee of volunteers, and the business community.
“We know, everyone is eager to get back to normal, including our staff, volunteers and the Washington business community. Unfortunately, we just will have to wait a little longer for a traditional event. However, we know the community is going to enjoy what we are planning throughout this summer,” said Kriete. “We know Good Neighbor Days serves as a way to come together and celebrate Washington - we saw it after the tornado in 2013, and we will see it again. It might look different this year, but we will be ready!”
More information on the 2021 Good Neighbor Days Summer will be released soon. The Chamber is looking forward to getting out and celebrating all summer long!
For more information on the Washington Good Neighbor Days, visit www.washingtoncoc.com, call the Washington Chamber office at (309) 444-9921, or email to info@washingtoncoc.com.
