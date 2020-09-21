Kayla Ford, of Washington, was one of 69 spring graduates from Iowa Wesleyan University after the spring 2020 semester. Due to current pandemic restrictions and safety precautions, the commencement ceremony for Ford and her fellow graduates will be held on May 1, 2021.
