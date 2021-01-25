Shelby Summer of Washington was named to McKendree University’s President’s List for the fall 2020 semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
McKendree University is a "College of Distinction," a "Military College of Distinction" and one of U.S. News' "Best Regional Universities," "Best Value Schools" and "Best Colleges for Veterans" in the Midwest. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, IL, campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, MO. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, KY, and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, IL.
