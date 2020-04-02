As part of a routine maintenance, the City of Washington Public Works Department will be flushing fire hydrants beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, and is targeted to conclude on April 24, weather permitting.
Fire hydrant flushing typically starts at those hydrants closest to the water towers and progressively moves away from the towers. Flushing of hydrants may produce low water pressure and discoloration of water. To eliminate the discoloration, simply open your faucets and allow them to run until water is clear. There is no need to boil water for consumption.
Warning: Before using your washing machine, please check for discolored water. If the water is discolored or sediment is noticeable, run an empty cycle through the washer before laundering clothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.