Fondulac District Library will partner with Illinois Central College to host the Bridge to Careers program beginning in January 2022 to provide adults with high school equivalency preparation and GED testing, as well as career education and workforce preparation.
Bridge to Careers at FDL will provide participants with free GED materials, guided preparation and testing for eligible students. Led by ICC instructors, the program will also provide one-on-one transition services training to build crucial skills to become job-ready. Library staff will assist participants with job searching, resume writing, online applications and career resources to further develop their workforce readiness.
“Partnering with the ICC Adult Education Program allows the library to connect participants to services that can help change their employment prospects,” said Genna Buhr, director of Fondulac District Library. “Bridge to Careers at FDL gives area residents an opportunity to position themselves to develop their long-term earning potential and pursue wider options in the future.”
Phone-in registration begins January 4, 2022, at 9 a.m., with classes starting January 19.. Classes will be held at the library, meeting in the evenings for three-hour sessions twice a week through May. Interested individuals should call (309) 694-5240 to register or for more information.
Funding for this grant was awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of the Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
