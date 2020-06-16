Annual ‘Washington Garden Walk’ to be held June 20

The 25th annual Washington Garden Walk, co-sponsored by the Town and Country Gardeners and the Washington Historical Society, will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 1-4 p.m. Five gardens of various sizes and styles will be featured. Visit gardens south of the square at 106 W. Holland, 120 W. Holland, and 212 S. Main. The garden at 301 S. Cedar Street will be open as well (enter on Holland). A Devonshire neighborhood garden featured will be at 901 Wellington.
Tickets are on sale at Le Fleur, Kimpling’s, and Step Back in Time. Tickets prices are $15 through June 19 and $20 on the day of the tour. Please have exact amount or a check made to WHS, or use Paypal at www.washingtonilhs.com. No food or drinks will be available; please practice social distancing. For more information, call 444-7621.
