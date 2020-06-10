The Washington Park District would like to remind you of the following concert series still planned for the month of July and August as the June series has been moved back. All Sunday concerts will take place at the Rotary Shelter located in Washington Park (820 Lincoln Street) from 6-8 p.m. Concerts are free to attend and include ice cream sponsored by the Washington Park District.
- July 12: Banjovi, Hawkins, & Anne – sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory
- July 26: Turas (Irish Trad) – sponsored by Mason White Funeral Home. The Original
- August 9: Peoria Pops Swing Band – sponsored by the Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing
- August 30: River Valley Big Band – sponsored by Rock Valley Physical Therapy
If you have any questions contact the office at 309-444-9413 or visit www.washingtonparkdistrict.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.