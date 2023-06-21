Would You Eat That?
The Washington District Library will host Would You Eat That on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Travel around the world without leaving Illinois! Join them to try foods from different countries and you never know, you may find a new food you really like! Ages 18+ can register by stopping in or calling 309-444-2241.
DIY Edible Cookie Dough
The library will host Teen DIY Edible Cookie Dough on Friday, June 23 at 2 p.m. in the Main Library. Choose from four different recipes and make your own edible cookie dough! All supplies provided. Teens ages 12-18 can register by stopping in or calling.
CrafTEEN
The library will host CrafTEEN on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Make a perler bead bowl! Teens ages 12-18 can register by stopping in or calling.
Mind Games
The library will host Mind Games on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Join William Pack to explore the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist. Learn about optical illusions, scams, and techniques to preserve brain health! Ages 12+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.