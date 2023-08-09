Illinois Central College baseball player Josh Heyder (Washington High School) was named a First Team All-American as announced by the NJCAA. Heyder, a sophomore catcher/designated player from Washington High School, is the first player from the Cougar baseball program to garner First Team Honors since fellow WCHS Panther Mason McCoy did so in 2015.
"This is a well-deserved honor for Josh," coach Brett Kelley said. "He's worked really hard, and this is a culmination of the time and effort he put in, both on the court and in the classroom."
Heyder hit .357 and had 52 RBI as a sophomore, including 18 home runs (tied for ninth in the NJCAA). He had a .449 on base percentage and a .756 slugging percentage. He was named First Team All-Region while helping the Cougars to a Final Four finish in the Region 24 tournament in both of his years at ICC.
Josh is the son of Jodi and Josh Heyder and has signed to play at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he will major in criminal justice.
