As part of the April 6, 2021 General Election, Washington voters will be selecting four individuals to serve four-year terms on the Washington District Library board. Washington residents interested in filling one of these four trustee openings may now pick up the necessary paperwork and blank petition forms at the main library.
Completed paperwork and petitions must be filed at the main library from December 14 through December 21. The order in which individuals file their completed paperwork will determine the order in which they appear on the ballot. Those considering a position on the library board may speak to the library director about the responsibilities of a trustee.
Washington District Library is located in the Five Points facility at 380 N. Wilmor Rd in Washington, IL. Serving the Washington area since 1927, the library offers a large collection of books, magazines and electronic resources to the community. The library also offers programming for teens, children and adults throughout the year. To learn more about the library’s programs and services, visit its website at www.washingtondl.org.
For more information, please contact Lexie Walsh, Director, at 309.444.2241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.