John L. Hensey will be holding kindergarten pre-registration on Wednesday, March 18, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the school office.
Parents should bring a copy of their child’s certified birth certificate and two forms of proof of residency (driver’s license/ID, lease/mortgage, utility bills, etc.). After receiving this information, an appointment will be set up for the kindergarten screening.
For more information, call 309-745-3625.
