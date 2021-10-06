Beverly Manor Missionary Baptist Church will host an outdoor worship service from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 10 at the Washington Square. The church has begun hosting these events twice a year in the spring and fall.
“We have two main purposes for these public services,” said Pastor Jason Shults. “The first is to remember that a church is a community of believers, not a building. The second is to use worship as a witness for Christ.”
The public is welcome to attend and should bring lawn chairs. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 17 in case of inclement weather.
