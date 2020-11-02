The Washington Specialty Shops are partnering with Washington Helps It’s People (WHIP) beginning with their Holiday Open House on Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8. The Specialty Shops will be holding a drawing for gift basket worth over $200. Tickets for the basket drawing will be given for each non- perishable food item brought to any of the stores starting from now through the date of the Candlelight Stroll on December 3. The drawing for the basket will be held at the on the evening of December 3.
Many of the stores will be offering specials and most of the Specialty Shops will now be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Christmas. Santa’s mailbox will be placed outside of Denhart’s Baking Company and any letters with a return address that are dropped off by December 15 will get a reply by Christmas. Be sure to join the fun for the Holiday Open House and Shop Washington First this holiday season.
