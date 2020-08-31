On Tuesday, August 26, the cross-country teams from Central Intermediate School and Washington Middle School held a dual meet at Oak Ridge Park.
The girls’ varsity race was a close contest between the two schools. CIS runner Hannah Miller
led for most of the race but was narrowly edged out of first place at the end by WMS runner Jayne Hermann. Hermann won the race with a time of 12:47, while Miller took second at 12:52. The battle for third and fourth place was even closer. CIS runner Olivia Nordhielm took third with a time of 13:27, beating WMS runner Addy Hooste at the finish line. CIS runners Tori Aberle and Maddie James came in fifth and seventh, respectively, giving CIS a score of 25. WMS runners Jenna Speizio and Dani Guedet came in sixth and twelfth, respectively, giving WMS a score of 37. In cross-country, the team with the lowest score for their top five runners wins, making CIS the winner of this dual.
Typically in cross-country meets, seven runners run varsity for their team. To help distribute the runners more evenly between the varsity and open races, twelve runners for each team ran varsity. Also running varsity for CIS were Allie Woolever, Bailey Butler, Olivia Miklik, Chloe Biscontine, Annabelle Hiel, Caylie Ahten and Izabelle Endress. Rounding out the WMS varsity team were Finely Smith, Jadyn Novy, Christa Baker, Kendall Hiller, Taba Imm and Jenna Aeschliman.
In the boys’ varsity race, CIS runner Fisher Rinkerberger took an early led in the race and held it. He finished the two-mile course with a time of 11:57. CIS runner Charlie Borlin took second with a time of 12:27, narrowly beating WMS runner Owen Spiezio. WMS runner Deegan Reece was fourth place. CIS runners Logan Walliker, Beckett Otto, Ethan Kopinski and Eli Mann took fifth through eighth place. The CIS boys earned 21 points to the 40 earned by WMS, making CIS the winner in the dual.
Also running varsity for CIS were Grant Jaegle, Owen Moehle, John Dupree, Elijah Johnson, Jake Faulkner and Nathan Powers. Running for WMS were Calvin Edwards, Ben Gorsage, Alex Baker, Trynt Novy, Jacob Hall, Isaak Roley, Chris Savage and Ty Guedet.
In the girls’ open race, CIS runner Eli Aberle took first place with a time of 16:02. CIS runner Bella Carter took second and WMS runner Addie Mueller finished third.
In the boys’ open race, WMS runner Seth Larsen took first with a time of 14:41. CIS runners Colton Crouch and Gavin Schreurs took second and third, respectively.
CIS and WMS will face off again September 26 at Washington Park.
