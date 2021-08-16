Central School District 51 is pleased to announce that Ms. Kimberly Martin has accepted the position of assistant principal at Central Intermediate School for the 2021-22 school year. She steps into the position vacated by Ericka Bush, former assistant principal at CIS, who was named the principal of CIS a couple of weeks ago.
“As the new school year begins, I am excited to meet and work alongside the students, staff and families of Central School District,” Assistant Principal Kim Martin said, “I look forward to assisting Mrs. Bush and the staff in continuously striving for excellence at Central Intermediate School. Most of all, I am eager for the students to return to school next week!”
Ms. Martin has spent the last 13 years working as a seventh-grade mathematics and technology teacher at Illini Bluffs Middle School. She has been a leader in the region and in her former district transitioning to the Future Ready Schools (FRS) process. FRS is a process used by school leaders to build their own leadership capacity as they rethink approaches to instruction and adopt innovative practices in curriculum, assessment and professional learning.
“Supervisors and colleagues of Ms. Martin highly recommended her for the position,” Central School District 51 Superintendent Dale Heidbreder said. “She was described as always going above and beyond for her students and staff. Ms. Martin is solution focused and will do whatever needs to be done. She will be a tremendous addition to our administrative team.”
Mrs. Ericka Bush, Central Intermediate School Principal, added, "Ms. Martin will be a wonderful member of our Central Intermediate School team. She is eager to build relationships with the students, staff and families at Central, and I have no doubt that her passion for learning and positivity will contribute to Central's success!"
Ms. Martin was officially approved at a special Board of Education meeting on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
