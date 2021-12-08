The Washington Bicentennial Tree Program is an opportunity to remember a loved one in a uniquely special way or give a holiday gift that will last a lifetime. Trees offered are native to Illinois and will be planted in a public space by the Washington Park District for all to see. The goal is to plant a total of 200 trees by the 2025 Bicentennial celebration. This exceptional gift comes with a personalized plaque to be placed at the base of the tree. The price is $200 for tree and plaque.
Contact BrianTibbs at btibbs@washingtonparkdistrict.com or call 309-444-9413. You may also download the form by visiting www.washingtonparkdistrict.com/news-events/bicentennial-tree-planting-2021.
