The Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Women to Women Leader Luncheon Awards. Nominations are due by Thursday, April 8. This event is a continuation of the longstanding tradition of the former YWCA Leader Luncheon Awards to recognize female leaders throughout central Illinois for their achievements and impact on the community. Nominate an extraordinary woman in these seven categories:
The nominees must live, work or attend school in the tri-county area and may only be nominated in one category. Prior recipients and Women to Women Leader Luncheon committee members, judges and their spouses are not eligible. This year’s event will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m. All proceeds help build the Women’s Fund endowment, which provides grants for projects that strengthen families and communities by empowering women and girls. Visit communityfoundationci.org/womens-fund for tickets, event information, and links to the nomination forms to be submitted by April 8.
