Teen Night
Washington District Library will host Teen Night on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunnyland Branch Library. Make your own giant Connect 4 Game! Teens in grades 6-12 can register by stopping into the library or calling 309-745-3023.
Coffee & Company
Washington District Library will host Coffee & Company on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. in the Sunnyland Branch Library, and on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. in the Main Library. Have you been feeling isolated? Are you interested in getting out of the house and getting social? Meet new faces and make social connections through fun games and activities. Donuts and drinks provided. Ages 18+
Harry Potter Extravaganza
Washington District Library will host Harry Potter Extravaganza on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Are you a Harry Potter fan? Do you read the books every year? Join the library for a Harry Potter party full of trivia, themed foods, games, and make your very own wand! Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling.
Healthy Bites
Washington District library will host Healthy Bites on Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Join Chef Amy from The Cookery to learn about super foods and to taste a healthy creation. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.