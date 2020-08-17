Five Points Washington will host its 13th Annual Raise the Curtain Golf Outing fundraiser September 17 at Pine Lakes Golf Club in Washington.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format. Lunch and check-in begin at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event with the shotgun start scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $150 per golfer or $125 for Pine Lakes pass holders. The entry fee covers 18 holes of golf with cart fees and includes lunch, dinner, two drink tickets and a swag bag.
The after-event dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. at Five Points Washington and is catered by Bernardi’s Catering. Live music will be provided by Peoria-based duo Black Velvet and a raffle/auction will take place.
Entrants must register no later than September 9. Participants may register in person at Five Points Washington, via phone or online at FivePointsWashington.org/golf. Entrants may sign up as part of a foursome; persons who sign up individually will be assigned to a foursome.
Several fairway games and contests are planned on the course during the outing with the opportunity for participants to win various prizes.
The golf outing is presented by Five Points Washington. Funds raised from the event will support the Five Points Raise the Curtain campaign to bring in monies for essential equipment and updates for The Caterpillar Performing Arts Theater to increase the availability of exceptional performing arts in Central Illinois.
Five Points Washington is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. Opened in 2007, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym, an aquatics center and a new outdoor event space.
Opportunities are available for corporate, individual and team sponsorships. Donations of items for the raffle/auction are welcomed and appreciated, as are general donations of support for Five Points Washington. As Five Points Washington is a 501(c)(3) organization, donations may be tax deductible. Individuals should consult their accountants/tax professionals for more information.
Located at 25130 Schuck Road in Washington, Pine Lakes is an 18-hole public golf course. The course has three sets of tees to challenge all skill levels, along with generous tree lined fairways with well-placed bunkers and water hazards. The 10th hole maybe one of the most difficult Par 4 holes in Central Illinois.
To register an individual or a team for the outing, visit FivePointsWashington.org/golf. Registration can be completed online and paid for the day of the event. Registrants also can download the entry forms online, complete registration in advance by mail or in person with payment.
To donate to the event or for more information, contact Brian Garnant at briang@fivepointswashington.org or (309) 444-8600.
