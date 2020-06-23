Joshua Madsen of Washington is among 41 recent high school graduates selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management. Madsen, a graduate of Washington Community, plans to be an actuarial science major.
This will be the 21st cohort in the history of the Raikes School, formerly the J.D. Edwards Honors Program. Cohort 2020 boasts the highest percentage of women in Raikes School history at 44 percent. The cohort includes nine National Merit finalists, and students represent nine majors across three colleges.
"We continue to see an increase in the number of very qualified high school senior applicants to the Raikes School," said Steve Cooper, the school's executive director. "We have a thorough application and interview process to find the right students, those who will succeed in our rigorous academic program and become our next technology and business leaders."
Students in the Raikes School live and learn together in the Kauffman Academic Residential Center, participating in a variety of classes and experiences that make them well-rounded candidates for internships, full-time positions and graduate school. Most Raikes School students (99 percent) have internships for at least two summers and all have jobs or are accepted into graduate school within three months of graduation. This summer, Raikes School students are interning or completing research with 53 companies in 18 states. The school's 2020 graduates will start their careers at 18 companies in eight states and Washington, D.C. Two 2020 graduates will pursue doctoral degrees in engineering at Stanford University and the University of Michigan.
During their first few semesters on campus, Cohort 2020 will complete coursework in areas such as computer science, software engineering, data science, economics, finance, leadership and communications. Additionally, in their first semester, they will take part in a unique freshmen seminar designed to help them navigate the college experience and prepare for future semesters, as well as recognize and utilize their strengths. During their third and fourth years, students will participate in Design Studio, the capstone experience of the Raikes School. In Design Studio, student teams work with industry partners to create innovative solutions to complex real-world problems. Design Studio students receive mentorship from industry professionals while developing leadership, project management, analytical and communication skills. In their senior year, students also participate in a seminar course led primarily by Raikes School alumni who share their wisdom on navigating life after college.
"The Raikes School Advisory Board is thrilled to welcome the newest cohort," said Reshma Khilnani, advisory board chair, software engineer and entrepreneur in San Francisco. "The Raikes School is an incredible educational experience, where top students get a unique opportunity to work and learn together using a carefully designed program that intentionally fuses technology and business."
