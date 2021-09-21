Are you ready to take on everyday life with intention and purpose? If so, then this workshop is for you. The Way of the Warrior Leadership Academy will host a series of sessions that will continue throughout the fall season. The first workshop will focus on goal setting and its relationship to a growth mindset
According to workshop creator Brett Miller, “The idea of goal setting may sound simple to some, but for others it may be hard. I want to explore some methods and ideas around goal setting to hopefully plant some seeds and allow your kids to grow every single day towards what they want to be and do in life. I am a big believer in trying to be better today than you were yesterday, and that ties into having a growth mindset. What better way to assist you on your path than to set goals to keep you straight on your target?”
Around 2014, Miller recognized a need while coaching his daughter’s club soccer team. After having the team pass around the captain’s band and responsibility of leading on the field, he noticed there was a gap when it came to knowing what it meant to be the captain on the field and a leader amongst peers. After games, the team would have conversations around this topic and a lot of times there were blank stares coming back at him. He saw this as a gap, one he felt he could help close, developing the kids in the process. After some reflection, the Way of the Warrior Leadership Academy was born. In the beginning he would incorporate sessions into camps and practices he taught. The topics he would were about body language, positive self-talk, goal setting, looking out for friends, confidence building, identifying personal strengths, visualization practices, mindfulness, optimal and peak performance, community service, etc. Over the years he has also identified his why: “To inspire and empower others to be brave, creative, leaders for life”.
Miller, a United States Air Force First Sergeant, created The Way of the Warrior Leadership Academy after he felt the need to take what he learned in sport and the military and bring that energy and passion to the community. Workshops are geared towards kids and teens ages nine to 15, but all ages are welcome to attend. The workshop is open and free to the public. Tickets are not required but, for planning purposes, attendees are encouraged to indicate they will attend in the Facebook event listing on the Five Points Washington Facebook page.
The next sessions are scheduled for October, November and December 2021. Keep an eye out for the full listing of events on the Five Points Washington Facebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
