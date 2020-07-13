As we slowly emerge from quarantine, you may be looking for things to keep you in shape and entertained this summer. You need not look any further than Five Points Washington. As the state reopens, we are currently open to members only and we are focused on offering a clean place for our members to utilize. From extra cleaning protocols and hospital-grade cleaners, we are taking extra precautions to keep our members safe. You can read more about all the steps we are taking at FivePointsWashington.org. Here is a quick look at what we have to offer you and your family this summer:
Fitness Center
Our fitness center has everything you need to get in shape. With top-of-the-line equipment, an indoor running track and a two-court gymnasium, Five Points Washington has something for everyone. From traditional cardio and lifting equipment to specialty equipment like rowing machines, Jacob’s ladder and TRX straps; the possibilities are endless to keep your workout routine fun and exciting. And if you have kids, our family membership package offers two hours of free childcare.
Personal Training
Whether you are just starting to exercise, or you have hit a plateau in your training, a personal trainer is always a good idea. A personal trainer specializes in helping others achieve their fitness goals. If you are not seeing the results you want, a personal trainer can suggest different ways to achieve that breakthrough. Our personal trainers are nationally certified and are continually learning to keep up with new trends in the fitness industry. We offer a variety of programs in addition to our one-on-one sessions. From small group training beginning July 20 to high intensity boxing bootcamps beginning on August 3, our personal trainers will help you achieve your fitness goals in no time!
Group Fitness Classes
Five Points Washington offers a great selection of group fitness classes. In a group, you gain the accountability to come to the gym with two added bonuses: it’s social and it’s fun! Each of our group fitness classes has energizing music, fun moves and excellent coaches. We offer several levels of classes so that we can engage, encourage and challenge our members–whether you are a beginner to our fitness center or one of our most advanced athletes. Join us on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in our south parking lot for a fun, free group fitness event, featuring our amazing instructors, fun music and drinks for purchase.
Aquatic Center
If you are searching for an active aquatics center in the Peoria area with a high-quality pool program, Five Points Washington has it all. At our aquatics center, you will find a safe, clean and enjoyable environment for all swimmers. We offer aquatic classes to improve your fitness, flexibility and strength without straining your joints. Join one of our group aquatics classes and see how much fun exercise can be in the water! Knowing how to swim can save your life. If you would like your child to learn this important life skill, our aquatics center offers swimming lessons to kids from six months to 12 years of age. Our swim instructors are excellent and will work to tailor lessons to your child. Call Aquatics Manager Brad Weaver about our private swim lessons today.
Live @ Five Points
While keeping your body in shape is important, don’t forget about the importance of rest. Having a fun diversion allows you to unwind and reenergize after putting in the work to get physically fit. If you’re looking for something fun to do, Five Points Washington offers a wide variety of entertainment options with something for everyone. Join us for free, entertaining, outdoor events throughout the rest of the summer. Our next event will be “Musicals, Movies and Marches – A Pops Concert” presented by the Prairie Wind Ensemble under the direction of Jim Tallman. This free event is on Friday, July 17 in the south parking lot. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available and all are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the music.
Then on Friday, July 24, the Kickin’ and Pickin’ one-man band is the next featured performer in the Five Points Fridays series of free outdoor acoustic concerts. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Four additional events take place in the series on August 14, August 21, September 25 and October 16. With a food truck, cash bar and Kona Ice of Peoria available for purchase -- along with activities on selected nights by Art at the Bodega -- you can make a night of it and bring the entire family.
Overall, a membership to Five Points Washington can be a great investment for a happier, healthy life. There has also never been a better time to join! Through July 31, we are offering a three-month membership and there’s no initiation fee. Donate a school supply in our departmental Fitness vs. Aquatics School Supply Drive Challenge and your first month’s membership is only $20. Call (309) 444-8222, visit FivePointsWashington.org, or come in and take a tour to learn more today. We can’t wait to welcome you to Five Points Washington!
