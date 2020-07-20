Teresa Schneider, of Washington, was among 1,100 students who received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Ceramic Engineering, with magna cum laude honors. All graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.
Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5-3.79 on a 4.0 scale.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 8,000 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a high return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit mst.edu.
