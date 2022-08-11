Tots and Tunes
Join the library with your toddler for Tots and Tunes on August 15, 10:30 a.m. —11:30 a.m. There will be music, party lights, and bubbles for play and exploration. This event is open for children four and under and their parents or guardians. No registration is required.
Coffee & Company
The library will host Coffee & Company on Tuesday, August 16 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library. Have you been feeling isolated? Are you interested in getting out of the house and getting social? Meet new faces and make social connections through fun games and activities. Donuts and drinks provided. Ages 18+
Teen Night at Sunnyland
The library will host Teen Night featuring a Tiny Art Show on Tuesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunnyland Branch. Come paint a tiny canvas to add to their art studio at the branch library. Art will be displayed for the month. This event is open to teens in grades 6-12.
Fall Stack Book Décor
The library will host a craft event on Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Library. Do you love doing fun and unique crafts with no mess? Join the library to learn how to make fall stack book decor! Event is open to adults 18+, and registration is required.
Axes & Snaxes
The library will host its true crime discussion group, Axes & Snaxes, on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Library. If you are a fan of podcasts like Crime Junkie and Luminol Cocktail or if you have a not-so-secret crush on Keith Morrison, then this is the group for you! Join the library on the third Thursday of every month to discuss true crime documentaries, podcasts, cold cases, and more! Snacks & drinks provided. Ages 18+.
Internet Safety with Officer Taylor
The library will host an Internet Safety program with special guest Officer Taylor from the Washington Police Department on Thursday, August 25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Officer Taylor will teach parents what to watch for to keep their children safe on the internet. Adults only may be present at this event.
Zombie Night
The library will host Zombie Night for teens on Friday, August 26 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Washington Park. Bring your nerf guns and play Humans vs. Zombies in the park. This event is open to teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required and participants must have signed permission slips to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.