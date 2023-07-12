Crafty Adults Art Night
Washington District Library will host Craft Adults Art Night on Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Why should the kids and teens have all the crafty fun? Create your own art project and the librarians will vote on them in different categories. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling 309-444-2241.
Summer Faux Book Stack
The library will host Summer Faux Book Stack on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Do you love doing fun and unique crafts? Make a summer themed faux book stack made out of wood pieces! You will be able to choose what words and colors you want to include in your craft project. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling.
Seasonal Care for the Home Landscape: Summer/Fall
The library will host Karen Corrigan from the U of I Extension on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Learn tips for maintaining your yard and garden through the summer and fall. For ages 18+.
