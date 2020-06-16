Chef’s Catering in Washington has announced plans for the July 2020 opening of their Chef’s Celebration Center. The venue will offer space for special events, with indoor seating for 100 guests, additional outdoor seating for events with over 200 guests, a banquet tent, a gazebo with space for wedding ceremonies and more. Amenities include a full-service bar and guest wifi.
Service options that will be available to guests include a self-serve buffet, a staff-served buffet, or traditional family-style table service with staff servers delivering guest food. Dinnerware options will also be made available for events, such as high-end disposable ware (dinner plate, salad plate, fork, knife and spoon, cup and two-ply napkin) for $1 per guest; or china, silverware and glass goblets for $2.50 per guest.
With the global pandemic still a concern, measures to help safeguard guest health and safety will be in place. Guest tables will be numbered and released for buffet service in order to avoid lines and maintain social distancing recommendations. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the celebration center for guest use.
Chef’s Catering boasts a sterling, 30-year health department record, as well as numerous culinary awards.
To view menu options, visit Chef’s Catering online at chefscatering.biz. To set up a tasting, please call (309) 444-3805 or (309) 550-4106.
