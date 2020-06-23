Central 51 Board of Education appoints Rampenthal as newest board member

At the regularly scheduled board meeting held Thursday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m., the Central 51 Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Matt Rampenthal to the Board of Education.
Amy Johnson, President of the Central 51 Board of Education said, “We are excited to welcome Matt to the Board. With his strong community ties and commitment to put students first, Matt will be a welcomed addition to the Board.”
The Central 51 Board of Education posted the open seat after Casey Pfeifer resigned from the Board on May 14, 2020. Five candidates completed the application process and were interviewed by the Board on June 8, 2020 at a special board meeting. Matt Rampenthal was then selected by the Board for the appointment.
Mr. Rampenthal and his family moved to Central School District 51 in 2012. He was a member of the Community Outreach Committee during the Vote Yes referendum campaign. He has been an active member in both the Cub Scout and Boy Scout organizations, serving in various leadership positions, including as a youth mentor (Assistant Scoutmaster), and as a committee member for Troop 163. Additionally, he has been a head coach for the Washington Park District’s travel baseball program and an assistant coach for the Junior Football League. Mr. Rampenthal has worked for Caterpillar Inc. for the past 22 years.
“I am excited to become a new member of the Central School Board. For the past eight years, I have been able to watch the school system grow and develop into the committed organization that it is today. I am excited at the opportunity to offer my experiences and commitment to best serve the interests of our students, faculty, and community,” Matt Rampenthal, new Central 51 Board of Education member, said.
Mr. Rampenthal will finish the current term of Mrs. Pfeifer which ends in April 2021.
