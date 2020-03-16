Kidz, what’s your talent? Do you sing or dance? Do you play an instrument? Are you in a musical group? Can you recite poetry? Whatever your talent is, you are invited to audition for your chance to compete in the finals of the Ninth Annual Kidz Got Talent, sponsored this year by McDonald’s. Auditions for the Kidz Got Talent contest at Good Neighbor Days will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Connect Center, 1750 Washington Road in Washington.
Every year brings a variety of talents to the stage in this competition. Solo performers and group acts are being sought. Only performers chosen through the auditions will be competing in the talent show during the Good Neighbor Days Festival. Finals will be held on the CEFCU main stage at the festival on Saturday, May 30. Up to five competitors in each age category will be chosen. There is no fee to audition or participate.
Competitors are judged on showmanship, knowledge of the material, appearance, their ability to entertain, and their level of talent. There are three age categories: up to fourth grader; fifth through eighth grade; and ninth through grade 12. Monetary prizes are awarded to first and second place in each age group, along with a trophy.
Ready to audition? Go to the Chamber’s website at www.washingtoncoc.com/registration-forms/ to find the link to the Kidz Got Talent Sign-Up Genius schedule. Select the time slot you want for your audition, and you’re good to go! You’ll receive a reminder email a few days before auditions, so you won’t forget to show up at the Connect Center on April 18! For more details about auditions, please contact Jill at jnolte@cefcu.com.
The Washington Good Neighbor Days is an annual event hosted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Each year the event welcomes over 30,000 during the five-day event. The 2020 festival will be held
May 27-31 on the John Bearce Properties at 1800 Washington Road in Washington, Illinois. The 2020 Premier Neighbor Sponsor of the Washington Good Neighbor Days is CEFCU. For more information on Washington Good Neighbor Days, visit www.washingtoncoc.com, call the Washington Chamber office at (309) 444-9921, or email to info@washingtoncoc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.