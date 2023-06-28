Mind Games
Washington District Library will host Mind Games on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Join William Pack to explore the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist. Learn about optical illusions, scams, and techniques to preserve brain health! Ages 12+.
Yarn Art Letters
The library will host Teen Yarn Art Letters on Thursday, July 6 at 4 p.m. in the Sunnyland Branch Library. Cut out a letter of your choice and use yarn to create a one-of-a-kind decoration for your room. All supplies provided. Teen who are ages 12-18 can register by stopping in or calling 309-745-3023.
Ice Cream & Board Games
The library will host Teen Ice Cream & Board Games on Tuesday, July 11 at 2 p.m in the Main Library. Make your own ice cream sundae and play board games with friends! Teen who are ages 12-18 can register by stopping into or calling 309-444-2241.
Crafty Adults Art Night
The library will host Craft Adults Art Night on Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Why should the kids and teens have all the crafty fun? Create your own art project and the librarians will vote on them in different categories. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling.
Summer Faux Book Stack
The library will host Summer Faux Book Stack on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Do you love doing fun and unique crafts? Make a summer themed faux book stack made of wood pieces! You will be able to choose what words and colors you want to include in your craft project. Ages 18+ can register by stopping into the library or calling.
Seasonal Care for the Home Landscape: Summer/Fall
The library will host Karen Corrigan from the U of I Extension on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Learn tips for maintaining your yard and garden through the summer and fall. For ages 18+.
