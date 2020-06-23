Hanna Mertens, of Washington, has received semester honors for the spring 2020 semester at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all "A" grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages
