The Washington Community High School Class of 1971 will be holding its 50th Reunion on Friday, September 17 at Five Points Washington. The reunion organizing committee is asking for your assistance in locating the following 58 students in order to inform them about this landmark event.
The missing classmates are identified using their names at the time of graduation. They are: Roberta Adams, Tom Bailey, Jan Colvin, Greg Elgin, David Fuchs, Del Fulton, Elaine Gee, Beverly Goins, Greg Gordon, David Halestead, Mark Harper, Mike Hediger, Mike Hodges, Cathy Hoffman, Diane Hudson, Bonnie Jackson, Mark Koenig, Tom Kroll, Tom Leicht, Donna Malmgren, Karl Martin, Carol Maxey, Doug McCoy, Randy Mear, Nancy Miller, Nancy Miles, Pat Mitchell, Rosemary Moberly, Cathy Monroe, Conrad Moore, Ruth Mullineaux, Tom O'Dea, Carol Presby, Don Pritchard, Gordon Queen, Michelle Renfro, Mark Richards, Michael Richardson, David Roberts, Marcia Schackow, Carolyn Schafer, Regina Scherer, Dennis Schertz, Paul Schmidgall, Janet Schwartz, Mario Soliani (Italian foreign exchange student), Gary Stalnaker, Debra Sullivan, Alan Taylor, Michael Thieme, Daniel Treece, Rebecca Walker, Jim White, Charles Wiese, Ruth Wissler, Joyce Wood, Phyllis Woodward and Janet Zorn.
All 1971 WCHS grads can go to either the website www.wacohi1971.com, or the “WaCoHi Class of 1971 Reunion” page on FaceBook (site is for 1971 grads only). At either site you can provide confidential contact information for yourself and/or missing classmates. These sites also provide the opportunity to reserve and pay for tickets for classmates and their guests. Tickets are $50 each. All others not in the 1971 graduating class, please go to the www.wacohi1971.com site to leave confidential contact information for missing classmates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.