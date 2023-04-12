Washington, Illinois -Thursday, April 13, 2023 -Continuation of the same dry, breezy conditions that fed field and brush fires earlier this week has led to a second day of the ban on open burning in the City of Washington. High wind and dry conditions present a hazard. This week, the region saw field and brush fires exacerbated by high winds. Increasing winds are forecast through today, with little chance of significant, widespread rain. The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement related to today's elevated fire risk, citing gusty winds and humidity under 25 percent, with ample dry vegetation remaining from the winter. Open burning is prohibited in the City of Washington due to the elevated fire danger. The City will continue to evaluate conditions and may continue the ban into Friday. Rains and higher humidity are expected over the weekend, which may mitigate current widespread fire risks. The City will announce any continuation of the ban.
