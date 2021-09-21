The Friends of Washington Library (FOWL) will sponsor a book sale at the Five Points library. Please wear a mask. The sale will open on Friday, October 22, and will run from 1-5 p.m. All items will be $1 except for the newest best sellers.
The sale will continue on Saturday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, October 24, the sale will run from 1-5 p.m. and all items will be half price. On Monday, October 25, items will be $3 per bag and then free or by donation on Tuesday, October 26.
Proceeds from FOWL sales help sponsor programs, children’s activities and young adult/teen events, as well as help purchase additional equipment or supplies. For information about becoming a FOWL member, please call 309-444-7621 or ask at the library circulation desk.
