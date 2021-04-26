McKendree University proudly congratulates its outstanding students across all disciplines for their high overall academic achievement.
Shelby Summer, of Washington, was recognized for excellence in the study of mathematics.
The 2021 honorees were selected by full-time faculty members based on four major components of McKendree University's mission: responsible citizenship, engagement, academic excellence and lifelong learning. Many have also participated in clubs and organizations, athletics, music, and service projects.
