Brayden Phelps of Washington, Illinois, recently earned membership into Delta Phi academic honor society and the Academic Fourragere Award at Missouri Military Academy.
An honor society established at Missouri Military Academy in May 1929 under the guidance of Major Marquess Wallace, Delta Phi fosters high ideals of character, encourages scholarship, promotes the best interest of the corps of cadets, and cherishes and preserves the traditions of MMA.
To qualify for Delta Phi membership, cadets must remain in high academic standing for consecutive marking periods.
The Academic Fourragere Award is presented by Missouri Military Academy's academic dean to cadets who earn a GPA of 3.5 for two consecutive marking periods.
For more information, visit MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org.
