On Monday, August 17, Mayor Gary Manier appointed John Blundy to fill the remaining term of the Ward IV Alderman’s position. The City Council unanimously approved the appointment at the City Council meeting held Monday evening. The seat was vacated on Friday, July 10, 2020 when then Alderman Randall Black submitted his resignation.
“It was an honor to serve everyone in Ward IV. I am looking forward to spending the additional time I will have with my family, focusing on my career, and continuing work on other projects that have sat idle for too long,” remarked Black. “Each member of the Council brings a unique perspective to the table. Each member has the best interests of Washington in mind. I hope everyone can work together to accomplish what is best for the City. I look forward to seeing the progress on each of the goals we set forth. I wish the best to Mayor Manier, the rest of City Council, and City Staff as you move through the remainder of 2020 and beyond.”
John Blundy is a life-long resident of Washington. John is a graduate of District 50 Schools and Washington Community High School. He attended Clarke University in Dubuque, IA, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. John continued his education and received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Springfield. After completing his undergraduate degree, John joined Caterpillar in 2001 and currently serves as an Order Fulfillment Manager with the company. He has served on other organizational committees and has been a school board member at District 50. John is married to Kim Blundy and has two boys, Jack and Tucker.
“I look forward to working with the Mayor, City Council and residents of Ward IV to continuously improve the community,” noted John Blundy on his appointment.
