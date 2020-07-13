Five Points Washington will offer a weeklong coed youth basketball camp starting July 27 at the Five Points Washington facility, located at 360 N. Wilmor Street in Washington. The camp is open to registrants from nine to 14 years old and runs from 9 a.m. to noon, July 27 through July 31. The camp is coordinated by Tyler Lundeen.
Sessions will offer individual and group drills in ball handling, shooting and passing. The last hour of each session will consist of a competitive five-on-five game.
The camp costs $125 for Five Points Washington members and $160 for non-members. The registration form can be downloaded at FivePointsWashington.org; registration must be completed at the front desk of the Five Points Washington facility by Friday, July 24. No late registrations will be accepted.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its fitness center/gym, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, an outdoor event patio and an aquatics center.
For more information, visit FivePointsWashington.org or call (309) 444-8222.
