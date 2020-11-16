Wondering when your next Washington Park District brochure is coming? With so much information changing on a daily basis, the District has decided to forego printing the traditional Winter/Spring Brochure and instead offer an online Winter/Spring 2021 Registration Guide featuring program information for the December – April 2021 timeframe. This online-only guide allows staff to revise and make changes much easier. The District will be offering this program guide online only and will not be mailing it out as is traditionally done at the beginning of December. Please check out the District website at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com or social media sites on Monday, December 7 with registration scheduled to start that same day.
For any questions or concerns, please contact Matt Suellentrop at the Washington Park District at matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com or 309-444-9413.
