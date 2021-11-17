Jadyn Jacobs, of Washington, is one of three Central College students who will participate in the sixth annual Midwest Sports Analytics Meeting on Saturday, November 20, via Zoom.
The conference promotes faculty, undergraduate and graduate research in sports analytics and features contributed talks from analytics experts. The conference also provides networking opportunities for professionals, faculty and students.
Jacobs, Class of 2025, will present research alongside experts in the field.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.