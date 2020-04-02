With all of the Easter activities and events being cancelled this year, the Washington Park District would like to announce and invite everyone to participate in the Virtual Easter Egg Hunt by coloring an Easter egg picture and placing it in your home window for neighborhood kids to see. Families may then go for an “Easter Egg Hunt Walk” and look for the eggs while sharing them on the Washington Park District Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites.
While they stress following all social distance and safety guidelines and if staying home is your best option, they encourage people to tag them on these social media sites using #washilparksvirtualegghunt.
They will collect/review all coloring picture entries and winners will be chosen, with prizes awarded. Prizes include a chance for a personalized caricature picture from “Joe the Art Guy.”
The Washington Park District hopes to spread some Easter spirit during these hard times and encourages everyone to take part in the fun. They ask that pictures are in windows by Tuesday, April 7, and entries are posted on social media sites or emailed to matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com by Saturday, April 11.
They would like to thank event sponsor, Washington State Bank. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages for additional upcoming Easter activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.