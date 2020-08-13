By order of the Mayor and Resolution of the City Council of the City of Washington:
After consultation with the Fire Chief and the Chief of Police, the City has temporarily lifted the burn ban for the following dates to allow residents to burn debris from the July 10 storm:
• Saturday, August 15 at 7 a.m. through Sunday, August 16 at 5 p.m.
• Saturday, August 22 at 7 a.m. through Sunday, August 23 at 5 p.m.
Residents may also request pickup of fallen branches and sticks. All brush (not to exceed 4 inches in diameter) must be placed between the curb and sidewalk or approximately 3 feet from the edge of the road. Please take consideration to place the cut ends toward the street. To request pickup, please call 309-444-3196 and provide your name, address and phone number. The city does reserve the right to refuse pickup of materials deemed non-storm related and/or excessive in volume. Pick up will take place between August 17 – 23, 2020.
Residents should only burn dry materials and conform to standards included in the burn ordinance outlined in the City Code Section 93.02 (F) Landscape Waste Fires.
(F) Landscape Waste Fires
1. The open burning of landscape waste within the city is prohibited except as follows:
i. The open burning of landscape waste shall be permitted only between 7:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. of each day, but shall be prohibited from June 1 through September 30 and on the following enumerated holidays: New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The City Council may, by resolution passed within the calendar year of the exemption, provide for lawful open burning of landscape waste for any portion of time between June 1 and September 30, excepting enumerated holidays. The exemption provided by such a resolution shall be an affirmative defense to a charge of unlawful burning of landscape waste.
ii. The open burning of landscape waste may only be permitted on private property, with the consent of the owner or person in charge of the property and in accordance with this Section. The term “landscape waste” excludes cut grass.
iii. No person shall burn any landscape waste unless such fire is at least 20 feet from any structure.
iv. No person shall burn, and no person owning or in control of property shall permit the burning of, landscape waste generated on another property.
v. Any fire resulting from the burning of landscape waste shall be constantly attended by a competent person until such fire is extinguished and a method to extinguish any such fire shall be immediately available in the vicinity of the fire.
vi. The Chief of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department or his or her authorized agent may prohibit the open burning of landscape waste any location in the City when the atmospheric conditions or other conditions at the location of the fire constitute a hazard, or when the fire creates excessive smoke or flying ash which presents a hazard to persons or property in the vicinity. For the purpose of this prohibition, whether a hazard exists or would exist is the sole determination of the Chief or his or her agent.
vii. Between 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. on days when school is in session, no smoke from a landscape waste fire shall intrude on or over the property of any public or private elementary or secondary school property in or adjoining the City.
viii. No landscape waste fire shall be suffered to smolder or emit smoke that is visible on or over property off the premises of the fire. It is an affirmative defense to a violation of this section that the fire emitting such smoke was started within 5 minutes of the violation and the violation did not continue beyond such time.
ix. A running fire is not considered a landscape waste fire.
x. A landscape waste fire may be ignited with a minimum amount of starter fuel. No landscape waste fire may be ignited with motor fuels, plastic, or other material.
2. Landscape waste fires are declared to be the responsibility of any person owning or controlling the property on which the fire occurs, and any person setting, attending, or contributing to such fire.
