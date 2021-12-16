Mark your calendar and be sure to join the fun on Saturday, January 8 at Five Points Washington for an enchanted and fun-filled afternoon with three of your favorite princesses. Tinkerbell will be hosting the ball with Ariel, Moana and Cinderella in attendance.
Palace doors open for the event at 11:45 a.m. and the ball will begin at noon. The ball will be held in the Five Points Washington Ballrooms, located on the south end of the facility. Ticket prices are $25 for an adult and $35 for children. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
You won’t want to miss out on this magical opportunity for your little princess to meet some of her favorite storybook characters who will be entertaining guests with singing, twirling lessons, games, stories and cookie decorating. Guests will even get the chance to take a photo with one or all of the princesses in the royal photo booth.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
A full listing of events is available on the Live at Five Points Facebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.