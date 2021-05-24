The Coronavirus made it necessary for us to cancel last year's Memorial Day ceremonies honoring our Veterans and all that have served in the military services of our country. We ask you to attend this year’s parade and ceremony to honor all our military Veterans and all that have served.
Our City of Washington has always been a great supporter of Veterans and all that have served in the United States Military Services. Now as Memorial Day approaches, we invite all Washington and Washington community residents to help us honor our past and current military Veterans and all that have served.
Glendale Cemetery in Washington is the final resting place of 879 past Veterans and those that have served in the US military services. Each year on Memorial Day, we celebrate and honor those that have served with a parade and a Memorial service. Please join us on May 31 for the parade and the Memorial Ceremony. Drive to the cemetery before the parade or follow the parade to the cemetery. Bring your lawn chairs.
The last Memorial Ceremony before the virus, 2,000 people lined the parade route and approximately 500 attended the Memorial Service at Glendale Cemetery. We have a military Honor Bus which we would like to fill to safe limits to ride in the parade and be returned to their starting point. Will you as past military help us fill the bus for the parade and Memorial Service? The bus will load at the Washington Park District Offices at 9 a.m. and on West Jefferson and Main Street at 9:15 a.m.
The parade will start at North Main and West Jefferson Street at 10 a.m., travel south on South Main Street to Oakland and turn into Glendale Cemetery.
Again this year, while we honor all that have served, we cannot specify each military person. We will continue our program of honoring three categories of Veterans, one, who has served and returned home safely, secondly a Veteran wounded in action, decorated and returned home. Lastly, a Veteran who has made the Ultimate Sacrifice in the service of their country. This year, three Veteran sons from the William Roth family, Washington, IL, will be recognized and represent all that have served.
If you have a family member or friend that fits one of these categories and would like to have them considered in the future for these honors, call Tom Berlett at 369-9939.
We now ask you to attend, support and honor our military Veterans and those that have served in our military services. The parade this year will consist of all of the regular participants as well as numerous new participants.
We have changed the memorial site at Glendale to allow distancing for safety reasons. Masks are recommended but not mandatory. We request that you spread out along the parade route and try not to bunch up on the corners. Bring your lawn chairs for your comfort. Our Washington Scouting Troops will be distributing water.
The Memorial Service will be very special and is a service that you will take home with you.
All Scouts and Scout Leaders are asked to arrive at the corner of Main and Jefferson at 9 a.m. to discuss their parade and ceremony participation.
THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR KIDS AND ADULTS OF ALL AGES.
PLEASE HELP US HONOR OUR VETERANS AND MILITARY SERVICES.
Tom Berlett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.